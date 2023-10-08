IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 468,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34. IMAX has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.69 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

