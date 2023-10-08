Immutable X (IMX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $318.17 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Immutable X has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $318.17 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

