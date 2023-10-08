Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.9% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Intuit by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,361,000 after purchasing an additional 682,644 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $533.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

