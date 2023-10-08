Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Latitude Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after buying an additional 167,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,049,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,282,632. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.19.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

