IOTA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.81 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. IOTA has a total market cap of $434.99 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

