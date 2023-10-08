iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,102. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.58. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

