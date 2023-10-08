iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 144,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

EFG stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.36. 621,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.26.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

