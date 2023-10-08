iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.56. 6,933,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,782. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

