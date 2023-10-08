iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.56. 6,933,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.