Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.32 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $11.32 million and $97,588.86 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00667378 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $98,154.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

