Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.50.
Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.8 %
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 503,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,505,000 after buying an additional 488,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after buying an additional 468,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $74,299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,489,000 after buying an additional 377,046 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
