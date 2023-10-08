Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.50.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.8 %

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.41. 424,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,228. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $188.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,687,000 after buying an additional 1,470,373 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 503,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,505,000 after buying an additional 488,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,562,000 after buying an additional 468,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $74,299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,489,000 after buying an additional 377,046 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.