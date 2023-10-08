Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

