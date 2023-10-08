Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $510.48 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $510.48 million and $4.82 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00036083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00024695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000795 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 827,290,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 827,390,193 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

