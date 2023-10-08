KlayUniverse Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $326,681.24 and $509.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse was first traded on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.00593966 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

