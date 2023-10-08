L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

L.B. Foster stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,468. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.66 million. Analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

