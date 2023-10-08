Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LVS. Argus dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.12.

Shares of LVS traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,111,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,994. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 175.2% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

