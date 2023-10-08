Latitude Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,395. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.