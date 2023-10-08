Lisk Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Lisk has a total market cap of $107.66 million and $2.75 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002705 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002420 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002027 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001524 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001744 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

