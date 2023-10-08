Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 68 ($0.82) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.76) to GBX 62 ($0.75) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.76) to GBX 60 ($0.73) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of LYG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.07. 9,182,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.0792 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 197,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

