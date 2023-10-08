MAGIC (MAGIC) Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One MAGIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002011 BTC on popular exchanges. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $133.95 million and $14.77 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAGIC has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,459,680 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

