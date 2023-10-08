Maiar DEX (MEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5,409.04

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $15.79 million and $5,409.04 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015971 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,930.91 or 1.00022861 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000391 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,505.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.