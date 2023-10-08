Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAIN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Main Street Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $39.60. 242,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at $12,549,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 47,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at $232,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.