Mammoth Trading Down 5.3% This Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015980 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27,903.11 or 1.00006072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.