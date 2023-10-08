Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 671,760 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 597.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,760 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 1.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.36% of Dollar General worth $133,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Dollar General by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.67. 5,607,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,710,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.40 and a 200 day moving average of $172.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.47 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $142.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.