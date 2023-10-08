Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

BSX traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.12. 6,319,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,161,254. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $795,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,635 shares of company stock worth $11,566,176 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

