Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $175.34 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,678 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $175,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.5 %

NOW traded up $13.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $560.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $567.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,721,625. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

