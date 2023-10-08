Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,318,318 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,318,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,823,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. 58,177,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,645,356. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $207.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

