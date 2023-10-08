Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.27. 2,383,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

