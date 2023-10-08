Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $79,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,257 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,654. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.06. The stock had a trading volume of 880,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.73 and a 200 day moving average of $376.37. The company has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.88.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

