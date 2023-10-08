MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut shares of MarineMax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of HZO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 240,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,783. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $690.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $721.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.62 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MarineMax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MarineMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in MarineMax by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

