Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Decreased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.9% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $253,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,923,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.97. 2,484,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,073. The company has a market cap of $374.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $418.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.43 and a 200 day moving average of $386.68.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

