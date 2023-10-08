Maverick Protocol (MAV) Trading Down 19.9% This Week

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $58.96 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.23210186 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,550,272.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

