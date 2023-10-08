McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.83.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $64.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,143,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

