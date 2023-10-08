Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Mercury General from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCY

Mercury General Price Performance

MCY traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.39. 135,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,941. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 63.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,275,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,942,000 after buying an additional 2,039,972 shares during the period. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 91.9% in the second quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 1,259,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 603,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 24.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,299,000 after buying an additional 299,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,732,000 after buying an additional 285,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after buying an additional 219,719 shares during the period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.