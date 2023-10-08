Metahero (HERO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $359,021.36

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.76 million and $359,021.36 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003603 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.