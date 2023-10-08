Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Miller Industries stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.30. 30,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $449.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.02. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $300.26 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 43.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 70,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.



Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

