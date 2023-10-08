Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $35.60.

NYSE:MC traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.55. 582,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,000. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $52.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $179.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 452.84%.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $268,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $268,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,417 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $68,143.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,180.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,593 shares of company stock valued at $605,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

