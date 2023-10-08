Monero (XMR) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $154.86 or 0.00554783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.84 billion and approximately $63.97 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,912.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00234702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.37 or 0.00821737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00055541 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00124311 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003568 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,342,082 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

