NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $1.09 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $26.79 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00003904 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00035752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00024900 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 978,086,801 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 977,685,835 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.08612787 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $28,134,614.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

