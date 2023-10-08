Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Achieves $115.47 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $115.47 million and $976,891.91 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,132,720,371 coins and its circulating supply is 42,490,017,338 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

