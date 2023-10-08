Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,139 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Newmont by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,653,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.80. 13,366,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,636,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

