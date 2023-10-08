Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NAT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 2,267,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,850. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

