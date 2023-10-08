NULS (NULS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $448,823.45

NULS (NULS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. NULS has a market capitalization of $17.58 million and $448,823.45 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 124,995,127 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

