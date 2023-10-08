NXM (NXM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016046 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,951.82 or 1.00037549 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.