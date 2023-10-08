Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $269.84 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,629.21 or 0.05847571 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00035922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00024793 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04111244 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $3,392,572.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

