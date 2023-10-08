Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 345.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $10.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.42. The company had a trading volume of 601,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.38 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $411.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

