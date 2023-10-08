OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $67,072.63 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

