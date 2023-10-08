ONUS Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002212 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ONUS has traded down 1% against the US dollar. ONUS has a market cap of $59.11 million and $9.13 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ONUS

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.60872456 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

