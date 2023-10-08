OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

KAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KAR

OPENLANE Price Performance

Shares of KAR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 762,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,636. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. OPENLANE has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.64 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that OPENLANE will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPENLANE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OPENLANE by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About OPENLANE

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.