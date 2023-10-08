Orchid 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.38 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0652 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $62.75 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

